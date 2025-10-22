Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $435.03 Million Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,578,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,856 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 2.5% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $435,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after purchasing an additional 363,130 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after purchasing an additional 84,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CME Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.94 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total value of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. This represents a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, for a total transaction of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $298.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.71.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

