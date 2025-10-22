FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $642,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. This trade represents a 96.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.55, for a total transaction of $1,337,863.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,232.80. This trade represents a 40.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,491,232 shares of company stock worth $202,904,731. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 0.0%

Datadog stock opened at $156.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.44, a PEG ratio of 61.15 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.37.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

