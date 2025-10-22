Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $252.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.40.

PGR opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.18. The company has a market cap of $129.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $217.20 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.19%.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. This trade represents a 29.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,802.60. This trade represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,778 shares of company stock valued at $31,683,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

