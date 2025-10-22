Whittier Trust Co. Sells 71 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ASML by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 147.1% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,025.02 on Wednesday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $578.51 and a 1 year high of $1,059.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $876.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $779.84. The company has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.87.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This represents a $7.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,051.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.