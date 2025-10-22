Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 337 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day moving average of $185.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.03%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.47.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

