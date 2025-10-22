Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
NYSE XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $480.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.25.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.
About Exxon Mobil
Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.
