Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.71 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,142.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,328.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,352.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,799.12.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

