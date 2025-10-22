Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 936 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 51.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 97,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.2% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $123.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.58.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

