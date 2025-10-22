Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $38,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $112.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a market cap of $480.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

