William Blair Weighs in on EQT’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Tuesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.14. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2026 earnings at $4.46 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.59 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.39.

EQT stock opened at $55.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. EQT has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. EQT had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 14.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $219,594.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $646,029.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

