Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Stock Holdings Boosted by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $251.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $257.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 31.12%.The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,150 shares of company stock valued at $55,805,379. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

