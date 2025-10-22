Pentair plc (PNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 7th

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, November 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Pentair has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $109.10 on Wednesday. Pentair has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PNR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

