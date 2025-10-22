Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.950-4.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

MANH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

MANH stock opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.12. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $140.81 and a twelve month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The company had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 2,300 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.33, for a total transaction of $506,759.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,257.80. The trade was a 4.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 162,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,212,673.84. This represents a 18.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $9,251,781. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,228,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 31.5% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 260,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,507,000 after buying an additional 62,455 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $49,204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

