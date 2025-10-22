First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 3rd

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $20.23.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

