Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $97,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

RSP stock opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

