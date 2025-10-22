SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.67.
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
