SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 24th

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:STEW opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.