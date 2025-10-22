Members Trust Co Has $445,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Members Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.4%

ABT stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.54. The company has a market cap of $222.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

