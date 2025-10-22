Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Purchases 55,000 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Affirm comprises approximately 1.4% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $25,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,800.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $554,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $705,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFRM opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 573.04, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 3.58.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $876.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 59,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $4,446,210.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,507,268. This trade represents a 34.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Linford sold 184,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $14,752,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 109,840 shares in the company, valued at $8,797,085.60. The trade was a 62.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,844,552 shares of company stock valued at $154,885,240. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

