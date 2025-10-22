Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.79.
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
