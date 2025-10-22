Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on October 31st

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $21.79.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

