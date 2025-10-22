Members Trust Co Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Members Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,228,208,000 after acquiring an additional 47,286,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,696 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 1,731,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,350,000 after purchasing an additional 898,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,197,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,345,000 after purchasing an additional 887,984 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
IWM stock opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. The firm has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
