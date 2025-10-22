Members Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $629,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EFA opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $95.53. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

