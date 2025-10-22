Members Trust Co Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, SWP Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 83,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.88.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

