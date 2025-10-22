Family Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 38 Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Family Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 3.7% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in Booking by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Booking by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,291.98, for a total transaction of $79,379.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,729.36. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,197 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,928.00.

Booking Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,286.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,451.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,348.62. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,096.23 and a twelve month high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

