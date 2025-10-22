Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Invests $19.90 Million in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,898,000. Twilio accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 211.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,280.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 260,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,463,000 after acquiring an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 502.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 26,970 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth about $4,809,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $111.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 926.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.48.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Twilio had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.010-1.060 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $841,234.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,846,515.27. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $1,376,171.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 233,305 shares in the company, valued at $23,468,149.95. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,808 shares of company stock worth $4,677,916 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

