Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of Lennar Corporation $LEN

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $128.20 on Wednesday. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 7.72%.Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lennar from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, September 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.75.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

