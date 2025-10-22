Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Raises Position in IPG Photonics Corporation $IPGP

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 161.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $11,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,918.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,429,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,242,000 after buying an additional 1,358,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 188.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,842,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 126.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.98. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $90.29.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $250.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.20 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 22.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPGP shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $134,669.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,516.98. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 23,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $2,107,090.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,785,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,596,106.40. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $22,881,519 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

