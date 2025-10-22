Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,097,000 after buying an additional 2,862,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,249,000 after buying an additional 415,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at $18,204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 304,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 609.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 58,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on R shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steve W. Martin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.98, for a total value of $1,028,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,460.30. This trade represents a 18.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total transaction of $4,026,276.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares in the company, valued at $11,476,248.63. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $184.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.00. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.44 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

