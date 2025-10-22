Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 $PSX

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,442,000 after buying an additional 682,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after buying an additional 653,248 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,781,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,886,000 after buying an additional 377,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,103,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $383,197,000 after buying an additional 100,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 8,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $119.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,165.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. The trade was a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.16. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

