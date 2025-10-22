Patten Group Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

