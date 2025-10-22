Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.67 Million Investment in Quantum Computing Inc. $QUBT

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Quantum Computing by 60.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Quantum Computing in the first quarter worth $55,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quantum Computing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Quantum Computing from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Quantum Computing Price Performance

QUBT stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quantum Computing

In other Quantum Computing news, Director Javad Shabani sold 17,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $266,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Pouya Dianat sold 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $266,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,154,649 shares of company stock worth $16,805,481 in the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Profile

(Free Report)

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.