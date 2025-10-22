JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST Holdings Raised by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 137,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIFG Consultants Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.28 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

