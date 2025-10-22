Patten Group Inc. Purchases 1,867 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Patten Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,873,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $79.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

