Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

