Patten Group Inc. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,551,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 750,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,137,000 after acquiring an additional 216,744 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,761,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,392,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,687,000 after buying an additional 198,499 shares during the period.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

