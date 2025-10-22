Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Up 110.2% in September

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 110,800 shares, an increase of 110.2% from the September 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 734,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 734,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Compass Group Price Performance

CMPGY opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Compass Group has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $36.70.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.