PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.33 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 947685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PAR Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 20.64%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PAR Technology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 8,616.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 68.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 232.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

