Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Croghan Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHBH opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. Croghan Bancshares has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 472.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.58. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

