TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Update

TREES Corporation (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 3,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TREES Price Performance
CANN stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. TREES has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
About TREES
