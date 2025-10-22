BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Short Interest Update

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,714,800 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the September 15th total of 8,301,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 514.8 days.

BT Group Trading Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS BTGOF opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. BT Group has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50.

Get BT Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTGOF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, September 1st. New Street Research lowered BT Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded BT Group to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About BT Group

(Get Free Report)

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.