ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.10 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 763392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.72.

ProShares Ultra Gold Trading Down 12.3%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 370.5% in the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 286,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $4,988,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth about $7,851,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 44,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold by 126.7% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

