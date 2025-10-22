Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 2132777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.75.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.37.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 1,871 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $32,517.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,523.08. The trade was a 3.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 134,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,970.79. The trade was a 288.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

