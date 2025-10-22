Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) fell 33.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 295,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 382,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Klondike Silver Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$5.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.11.
Klondike Silver Company Profile
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Silver
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Got 1K to Invest? These 3 Stocks Are Still Attractive Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.