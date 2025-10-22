Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.54 and last traded at $157.49, with a volume of 2311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Five Below from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.16.

Five Below Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 653.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 15,500.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Five Below by 333.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

