New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Down 21.1% – Should You Sell?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 21.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 275,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average daily volume of 79,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 52.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of C$23.58 million, a P/E ratio of -59.17 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Articles

