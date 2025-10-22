Biglari (NYSE:BH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $362.85 and last traded at $360.72, with a volume of 13312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.16.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th.

The company has a market cap of $826.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.59.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.62 million during the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 148.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Biglari by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 863.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

