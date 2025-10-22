Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Family Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.