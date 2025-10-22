Family Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Family Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 201.1% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $68.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.15.
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beware The Death Cross: 3 Stocks Triggering This Spooky Signal
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 2 Ways to Trade Qualcomm Ahead of November’s Earnings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Lululemon: 2 Signs the Bottom Is In, and 1 Sign It Isn’t
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.