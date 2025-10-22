St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $977,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp $FITB

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,043.3% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 91.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

