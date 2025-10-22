The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after buying an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,724,000 after purchasing an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

