Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPAY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter worth $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 309.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Corpay by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $287.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.24. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPAY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Corpay from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.