Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $3,269,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 526,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,805,000 after buying an additional 3,296,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $88.60.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.78%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.